808 Bonaparte Landing Boulevard

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets playground

Bonaparte Landing Luxury Home for Rent - Four Bedroom, two bath home will full separate office. Previous builder model home with numerous upgrades including Corian Countertops, 42 inch cabinets with crown molding and separate desk space in the kitchen. Eat in dining room. Large master suite with garden tub, separate shower, huge walk in closet. Screened and tiled back patio and tiled front porch. Three car garage with storage cabinets and work area. Private lot backs up to a preserve. Playground across the street at community park. Lawnmower and Flat screen TV in master bedroom stay with property.



(RLNE3201112)