/
Jacksonville, FL
/
808 Bonaparte Landing Boulevard
Last updated July 16 2019 at 9:50 AM

808 Bonaparte Landing Boulevard

808 Bonaparte Landing Court · No Longer Available
Location

808 Bonaparte Landing Court, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Jamestown

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Bonaparte Landing Luxury Home for Rent - Four Bedroom, two bath home will full separate office. Previous builder model home with numerous upgrades including Corian Countertops, 42 inch cabinets with crown molding and separate desk space in the kitchen. Eat in dining room. Large master suite with garden tub, separate shower, huge walk in closet. Screened and tiled back patio and tiled front porch. Three car garage with storage cabinets and work area. Private lot backs up to a preserve. Playground across the street at community park. Lawnmower and Flat screen TV in master bedroom stay with property.

(RLNE3201112)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 808 Bonaparte Landing Boulevard have any available units?
808 Bonaparte Landing Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 808 Bonaparte Landing Boulevard have?
Some of 808 Bonaparte Landing Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 808 Bonaparte Landing Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
808 Bonaparte Landing Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 808 Bonaparte Landing Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 808 Bonaparte Landing Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 808 Bonaparte Landing Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 808 Bonaparte Landing Boulevard offers parking.
Does 808 Bonaparte Landing Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 808 Bonaparte Landing Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 808 Bonaparte Landing Boulevard have a pool?
No, 808 Bonaparte Landing Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 808 Bonaparte Landing Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 808 Bonaparte Landing Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 808 Bonaparte Landing Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 808 Bonaparte Landing Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
