Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated pool ceiling fan carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

8065 Joffre Dr- Pool House - Large 4/2 on Joffre Dr,updated kitchen with new appliances, new carpet, laminate flooring,ceiling fans ,natural light from every corner of the house,Large fenced yard with a pool, plenty of storage, fresh paint, clean and ready to move in.

Proof of income require at time of application.

$40 application fee per adult

$100 administration fee due at signing

$250 pet fee per approved pet.



(RLNE4100282)