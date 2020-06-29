Spacious 3/2 Move in ready! - SPACIOUS 3/2 with lvp floors move in ready! New paint December 2019. Small pets under 30lbs allowed with a $200 non refundable pet fee. Please call (904)866-9926 to schedule your personal tour today.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Does 8065 FOXDALE DRIVE have any available units?
8065 FOXDALE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.