All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 8065 FOXDALE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
8065 FOXDALE DRIVE
Last updated March 14 2020 at 11:06 AM

8065 FOXDALE DRIVE

8065 Foxdale Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8065 Foxdale Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Herlong

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 3/2 Move in ready! - SPACIOUS 3/2 with lvp floors move in ready! New paint December 2019. Small pets under 30lbs allowed with a $200 non refundable pet fee. Please call (904)866-9926 to schedule your personal tour today.

(RLNE5449310)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8065 FOXDALE DRIVE have any available units?
8065 FOXDALE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 8065 FOXDALE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
8065 FOXDALE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8065 FOXDALE DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 8065 FOXDALE DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 8065 FOXDALE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 8065 FOXDALE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 8065 FOXDALE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8065 FOXDALE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8065 FOXDALE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 8065 FOXDALE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 8065 FOXDALE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 8065 FOXDALE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 8065 FOXDALE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 8065 FOXDALE DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8065 FOXDALE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8065 FOXDALE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sonoma Southside
7740 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Club At Danforth
3701 Danforth Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Cypress Landing
4813 Moncrief Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32209
The Point at Tamaya
3050 Tamaya Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
The Forest Apartments
6756 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
SOBA APARTMENTS
1444 Home Street
Jacksonville, FL 32207
CENTURY BARTRAM PARK
13525 Bartram Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Columns
333 Laurina St
Jacksonville, FL 32216

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia