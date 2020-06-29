8065 FOXDALE DRIVE

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 3/2 Move in ready! - SPACIOUS 3/2 with lvp floors move in ready! New paint December 2019. Small pets under 30lbs allowed with a $200 non refundable pet fee. Please call (904)866-9926 to schedule your personal tour today.



(RLNE5449310)