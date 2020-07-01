8061 WELBECK LN

Amenities

Check out this fantastic 4 bedroom 2 bath home located in Argyle. You will not find a better deal than this! This home boasts an awesome layout, complete with two separate living areas as well as an eat in dining space. With an open layout, and large master bedroom, gorgeous master bath complete with garden tub, this home is sure to please! The spacious kitchen overlooks a formal seating area, leading into the backyard. There is a two car garage with plenty of space, and the washer and dryer are included. Renter insurance required. Pets up to 25 pounds allowed. Schedule your showing today!