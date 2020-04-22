8060 VILLAGE GATE CT

Amenities

** SHOW THIS ONE FIRST! ** Absolutely stunning, single-story, end-unit townhome in super convenient location! Beautiful renovation just completed! 2 BR/2 BA, with 1079 sq.ft. & large great room w/corner stone fireplace & 2 skylights for natural light. All new knockdown ceilings, gorgeous 6'' ceramic plank flooring, and neutral satin white walls & trim thruout! Check out the fabulous kitchen w/white painted cabinetry, new granite countertops, travertine tile backsplash, and all new cabinet hardware! Stainless appliances include quiet dishwasher, low-profile microwave oven, side-by-side fridge w/ice & water in the door, smooth top range, and washer & dryer. Both bedrooms are a nice size, the Master incl a large walk-in closet & gorgeous bath w/travertine tile, granite countertops! HURR