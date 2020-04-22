All apartments in Jacksonville
8060 VILLAGE GATE CT
Last updated July 31 2019 at 11:00 AM

8060 VILLAGE GATE CT

8060 Village Gate Court · No Longer Available
Location

8060 Village Gate Court, Jacksonville, FL 32217
Brierwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
** SHOW THIS ONE FIRST! ** Absolutely stunning, single-story, end-unit townhome in super convenient location! Beautiful renovation just completed! 2 BR/2 BA, with 1079 sq.ft. & large great room w/corner stone fireplace & 2 skylights for natural light. All new knockdown ceilings, gorgeous 6'' ceramic plank flooring, and neutral satin white walls & trim thruout! Check out the fabulous kitchen w/white painted cabinetry, new granite countertops, travertine tile backsplash, and all new cabinet hardware! Stainless appliances include quiet dishwasher, low-profile microwave oven, side-by-side fridge w/ice & water in the door, smooth top range, and washer & dryer. Both bedrooms are a nice size, the Master incl a large walk-in closet & gorgeous bath w/travertine tile, granite countertops! HURR

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8060 VILLAGE GATE CT have any available units?
8060 VILLAGE GATE CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8060 VILLAGE GATE CT have?
Some of 8060 VILLAGE GATE CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8060 VILLAGE GATE CT currently offering any rent specials?
8060 VILLAGE GATE CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8060 VILLAGE GATE CT pet-friendly?
No, 8060 VILLAGE GATE CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 8060 VILLAGE GATE CT offer parking?
No, 8060 VILLAGE GATE CT does not offer parking.
Does 8060 VILLAGE GATE CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8060 VILLAGE GATE CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8060 VILLAGE GATE CT have a pool?
No, 8060 VILLAGE GATE CT does not have a pool.
Does 8060 VILLAGE GATE CT have accessible units?
No, 8060 VILLAGE GATE CT does not have accessible units.
Does 8060 VILLAGE GATE CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8060 VILLAGE GATE CT has units with dishwashers.
