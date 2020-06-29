All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 24 2020 at 5:18 AM

8059 PIERRE DR

8059 Pierre Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8059 Pierre Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Normandy Manor

Amenities

parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Cute 3 bedroom house with tile floors throughout and a large backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8059 PIERRE DR have any available units?
8059 PIERRE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 8059 PIERRE DR currently offering any rent specials?
8059 PIERRE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8059 PIERRE DR pet-friendly?
No, 8059 PIERRE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 8059 PIERRE DR offer parking?
Yes, 8059 PIERRE DR offers parking.
Does 8059 PIERRE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8059 PIERRE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8059 PIERRE DR have a pool?
No, 8059 PIERRE DR does not have a pool.
Does 8059 PIERRE DR have accessible units?
No, 8059 PIERRE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 8059 PIERRE DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 8059 PIERRE DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8059 PIERRE DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 8059 PIERRE DR does not have units with air conditioning.

