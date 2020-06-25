8056 Pippit Avenue

Amenities

Cute 3/2 Lincoln Villas area / Pet Friendly home for Rent, available Now! - Great Home featuring open flowing floor plan, nice kitchen with appliances, living room with entertainment nook, plant shelving, knock down ceilings, and attached garage. Enjoy having no water bill, as this home has its own well, and pest control is included! Call or Text Jennifer to schedule your showing today. 904-615-0834



Pet-friendly with owner approval and a $250 NON-refundable pet fee per pet.



Rent: $1,100.00

Admin Fee: $10.00

Total Monthly: $1,110.00



Call, text, or email TODAY to schedule a viewing with:



Jennifer Lynch, REALTOR

Cell: (904) 615-0834



Qualifications:

Application fee of $60 per person. 12 month lease. Credit, income, criminal background, and rental verification will be required. Applicants must have a combined monthly gross income of 3 times the monthly rent. First month's rent and security deposit due prior to move-in.



CenterBeam Real Estate

577 College St.

Jacksonville, FL 32204

Office: (904) 701-3276 www.centerbeamrealestate.com



