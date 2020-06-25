All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated September 29 2019 at 10:15 AM

8056 Pippit Avenue

8056 Pipit Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8056 Pipit Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32219
Lincoln Villas

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Cute 3/2 Lincoln Villas area / Pet Friendly home for Rent, available Now! - Great Home featuring open flowing floor plan, nice kitchen with appliances, living room with entertainment nook, plant shelving, knock down ceilings, and attached garage. Enjoy having no water bill, as this home has its own well, and pest control is included! Call or Text Jennifer to schedule your showing today. 904-615-0834

Pet-friendly with owner approval and a $250 NON-refundable pet fee per pet.

Rent: $1,100.00
Admin Fee: $10.00
Total Monthly: $1,110.00

Call, text, or email TODAY to schedule a viewing with:

Jennifer Lynch, REALTOR
Cell: (904) 615-0834

Qualifications:
Application fee of $60 per person. 12 month lease. Credit, income, criminal background, and rental verification will be required. Applicants must have a combined monthly gross income of 3 times the monthly rent. First month's rent and security deposit due prior to move-in.

CenterBeam Real Estate
577 College St.
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Office: (904) 701-3276 www.centerbeamrealestate.com

(RLNE5169949)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8056 Pippit Avenue have any available units?
8056 Pippit Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 8056 Pippit Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8056 Pippit Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8056 Pippit Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8056 Pippit Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8056 Pippit Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8056 Pippit Avenue offers parking.
Does 8056 Pippit Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8056 Pippit Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8056 Pippit Avenue have a pool?
No, 8056 Pippit Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8056 Pippit Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8056 Pippit Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8056 Pippit Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8056 Pippit Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8056 Pippit Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 8056 Pippit Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
