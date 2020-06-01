8046 WELBECK LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated bathtub range

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

WATERMILL - - Wow! Come home to this beautifully renovated 4 bedroom, 2 bath home that has a large dining room/ family room combination.The home offers a large eat-in kitchen equipped with all appliances (range, refrigerator and dishwasher). The home is a split bedroom floor plan and the master bath has a garden tub and shower. Home comes with a full size washer and dryer. Call today for a showing!!



$50.00 Application Fee, 1 App per Adult

$300 NON REFUNDABLE PET FEE with Owner Approval of Pet

CALL NOW!!



(RLNE4094975)