8036 Jamaica Road North, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Glynlea-Grove Park
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
For Rent or Sale!! Large Home in Desirable Grove Park. 3 Beds 2 Baths with lots of room for living and entertaining. Sit out in the large fenced back yard or in the Heated and Cooled Florida room. Have your family over for Holidays and be able to sit in your Large Formal Dining Room or Gather around the Breakfast Bar. You can also use the indoor grill to cook when the weather isn't playing nice outside!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 5 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8036 JAMAICA RD N have any available units?
8036 JAMAICA RD N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.