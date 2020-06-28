8036 JAMAICA RD N

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

For Rent or Sale!! Large Home in Desirable Grove Park. 3 Beds 2 Baths with lots of room for living and entertaining. Sit out in the large fenced back yard or in the Heated and Cooled Florida room. Have your family over for Holidays and be able to sit in your Large Formal Dining Room or Gather around the Breakfast Bar. You can also use the indoor grill to cook when the weather isn't playing nice outside!