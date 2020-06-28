All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated September 12 2019

8036 JAMAICA RD N

8036 Jamaica Road North · No Longer Available
Location

8036 Jamaica Road North, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Glynlea-Grove Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
For Rent or Sale!! Large Home in Desirable Grove Park. 3 Beds 2 Baths with lots of room for living and entertaining. Sit out in the large fenced back yard or in the Heated and Cooled Florida room. Have your family over for Holidays and be able to sit in your Large Formal Dining Room or Gather around the Breakfast Bar. You can also use the indoor grill to cook when the weather isn't playing nice outside!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8036 JAMAICA RD N have any available units?
8036 JAMAICA RD N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8036 JAMAICA RD N have?
Some of 8036 JAMAICA RD N's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8036 JAMAICA RD N currently offering any rent specials?
8036 JAMAICA RD N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8036 JAMAICA RD N pet-friendly?
No, 8036 JAMAICA RD N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 8036 JAMAICA RD N offer parking?
Yes, 8036 JAMAICA RD N offers parking.
Does 8036 JAMAICA RD N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8036 JAMAICA RD N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8036 JAMAICA RD N have a pool?
No, 8036 JAMAICA RD N does not have a pool.
Does 8036 JAMAICA RD N have accessible units?
No, 8036 JAMAICA RD N does not have accessible units.
Does 8036 JAMAICA RD N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8036 JAMAICA RD N has units with dishwashers.
