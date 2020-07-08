All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 8029 Patou Drive North.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
8029 Patou Drive North
Last updated May 22 2020 at 4:15 PM

8029 Patou Drive North

8029 Patou Drive North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8029 Patou Drive North, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Normandy Manor

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, noproblem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main StreetRenewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com. (*NOTE: Resident will be billed $150/month for pool maintenance fee IF this home has a pool.) Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8029 Patou Drive North have any available units?
8029 Patou Drive North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 8029 Patou Drive North currently offering any rent specials?
8029 Patou Drive North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8029 Patou Drive North pet-friendly?
Yes, 8029 Patou Drive North is pet friendly.
Does 8029 Patou Drive North offer parking?
No, 8029 Patou Drive North does not offer parking.
Does 8029 Patou Drive North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8029 Patou Drive North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8029 Patou Drive North have a pool?
Yes, 8029 Patou Drive North has a pool.
Does 8029 Patou Drive North have accessible units?
No, 8029 Patou Drive North does not have accessible units.
Does 8029 Patou Drive North have units with dishwashers?
No, 8029 Patou Drive North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8029 Patou Drive North have units with air conditioning?
No, 8029 Patou Drive North does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gran Bay Apartment Homes
13444 Gran Bay Parkway
Jacksonville, FL 32258
The Links at Windsor Parke
13700 Sutton Park Dr N
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Tree House Apartments
3500 University Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Summerwind Apartments
5262 Timuquana Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Bay Club
9009 Western Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Boat House Apartments
400 Century 21 Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Galleria Club
8680 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Evergreen Club
9611 Southbrook Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia