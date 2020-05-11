All apartments in Jacksonville
8025 Paul Jones Dr

8025 Paul Jones Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8025 Paul Jones Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Lake Forest

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/40b19dc0c0 ---- Adorable 3 bedroom, 1.5 Bath! Features: Tile and carpet flooring, Washer and dryer hookups and an oversized detached garage w/lots of storage. Pet-Friendly with breed approval and non-refundable fee. Apply online today! Section 8 accepted! BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8025 Paul Jones Dr have any available units?
8025 Paul Jones Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8025 Paul Jones Dr have?
Some of 8025 Paul Jones Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8025 Paul Jones Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8025 Paul Jones Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8025 Paul Jones Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8025 Paul Jones Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8025 Paul Jones Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8025 Paul Jones Dr does offer parking.
Does 8025 Paul Jones Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8025 Paul Jones Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8025 Paul Jones Dr have a pool?
No, 8025 Paul Jones Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8025 Paul Jones Dr have accessible units?
No, 8025 Paul Jones Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8025 Paul Jones Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8025 Paul Jones Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
