Amenities

hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities

Stonebridge - Laminate hardwood floor through out! This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom 3rd floor unit located on the Southside of Jacksonville in the Stonebridge community! Water, sewer and garbage included in the rent while provided through the HOA! Tenant to apply and pay HOA registration fee before move in.



(RLNE2533864)