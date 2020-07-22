All apartments in Jacksonville
7990 BAYMEADOWS RD E

7990 Baymeadows Road East · (904) 737-0035
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7990 Baymeadows Road East, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Deerwood

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 326 · Avail. now

$1,250

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1206 sqft

Amenities

parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This 3 bedroom home is available for immediate rental! The home is beautiful and you'll experience what it is like working with a property management company that truly cares about its residents! Please contact us today to set up your showing! In order to qualify to rent this home, recent rental history and proof of income will be collected. The income requirement is at least 3x the monthly rent in gross income (before taxes). Any evictions or felonies are subject to an additional deposit or disqualification. For faster service, please provide your full name, phone number, email, and the property address you are interested in when requesting your showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7990 BAYMEADOWS RD E have any available units?
7990 BAYMEADOWS RD E has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 7990 BAYMEADOWS RD E currently offering any rent specials?
7990 BAYMEADOWS RD E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7990 BAYMEADOWS RD E pet-friendly?
No, 7990 BAYMEADOWS RD E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 7990 BAYMEADOWS RD E offer parking?
Yes, 7990 BAYMEADOWS RD E offers parking.
Does 7990 BAYMEADOWS RD E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7990 BAYMEADOWS RD E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7990 BAYMEADOWS RD E have a pool?
No, 7990 BAYMEADOWS RD E does not have a pool.
Does 7990 BAYMEADOWS RD E have accessible units?
No, 7990 BAYMEADOWS RD E does not have accessible units.
Does 7990 BAYMEADOWS RD E have units with dishwashers?
No, 7990 BAYMEADOWS RD E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7990 BAYMEADOWS RD E have units with air conditioning?
No, 7990 BAYMEADOWS RD E does not have units with air conditioning.
