Last updated March 18 2020 at 1:55 AM

7982 Meadow Walk Lane

Location

7982 Meadow Walk Ln, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Baymeadows

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Be the First to live in this BRAND NEW 2 Story Home in the new community of Meadow Walk! - Welcome home to this gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home available in the new community of Meadow Walk on Jacksonville's Southside. Features 2 car garage, spacious floor plan, wood plank flooring, carpet in Living Area and Bedrooms, & the list goes on! Pet friendly with approval and a $250 non-refundable pet fee.

About the community:
Quiet and convenient, the new home community of Meadow Walk offers a limited release of new homes in the popular and established Baymeadows area. This location is close to I-95, the Town Center, downtown Jacksonville, many businesses and health care facilities.

CALL OR TEXT JENNIFER NOW FOR A TOUR! 904-615-0834

Applying will cost $60.00 and will run a credit and criminal background check. Income and previous rental verification will also be considered.

$1750 + $10 admin fee = $1760 monthly

Jennifer Lynch
Licensed Sales Associate
CELL 904-615-0834

CenterBeam Real Estate www.centerbeamrealestate.com
577 College Street
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Office: (904) 701-3276

(RLNE5619070)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7982 Meadow Walk Lane have any available units?
7982 Meadow Walk Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 7982 Meadow Walk Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7982 Meadow Walk Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7982 Meadow Walk Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7982 Meadow Walk Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7982 Meadow Walk Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7982 Meadow Walk Lane offers parking.
Does 7982 Meadow Walk Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7982 Meadow Walk Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7982 Meadow Walk Lane have a pool?
No, 7982 Meadow Walk Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7982 Meadow Walk Lane have accessible units?
No, 7982 Meadow Walk Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7982 Meadow Walk Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7982 Meadow Walk Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7982 Meadow Walk Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 7982 Meadow Walk Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

