7982 Meadow Walk Lane

Amenities

pet friendly garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Be the First to live in this BRAND NEW 2 Story Home in the new community of Meadow Walk! - Welcome home to this gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home available in the new community of Meadow Walk on Jacksonville's Southside. Features 2 car garage, spacious floor plan, wood plank flooring, carpet in Living Area and Bedrooms, & the list goes on! Pet friendly with approval and a $250 non-refundable pet fee.



About the community:

Quiet and convenient, the new home community of Meadow Walk offers a limited release of new homes in the popular and established Baymeadows area. This location is close to I-95, the Town Center, downtown Jacksonville, many businesses and health care facilities.



CALL OR TEXT JENNIFER NOW FOR A TOUR! 904-615-0834



Applying will cost $60.00 and will run a credit and criminal background check. Income and previous rental verification will also be considered.



$1750 + $10 admin fee = $1760 monthly



Jennifer Lynch

Licensed Sales Associate

CELL 904-615-0834



CenterBeam Real Estate www.centerbeamrealestate.com

577 College Street

Jacksonville, FL 32204

Office: (904) 701-3276



(RLNE5619070)