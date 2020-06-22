All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 7968 Gulf Road South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
7968 Gulf Road South
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7968 Gulf Road South

7968 Gulf Road South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7968 Gulf Road South, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Jacksonville Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Come see this spacious 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms home with two car garage, and large fenced backyard. This home is nestled on the west side in a quiet community minutes to I-295, and amenities include fast food, fine dining, mall, and grocery stores. Don't miss out on the new vinyl floors throughout, vaulted ceiling with ceiling fan, and appliances include fridge, stove and dishwasher. Control your central A/C with digital thermostat, and connect your washer and dryer in the laundry area. Enjoy 24-hour emergency maintenance. Call today to schedule your self-tour or visit www.FirstkeyHomes.com for more information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7968 Gulf Road South have any available units?
7968 Gulf Road South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7968 Gulf Road South have?
Some of 7968 Gulf Road South's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7968 Gulf Road South currently offering any rent specials?
7968 Gulf Road South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7968 Gulf Road South pet-friendly?
No, 7968 Gulf Road South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 7968 Gulf Road South offer parking?
Yes, 7968 Gulf Road South does offer parking.
Does 7968 Gulf Road South have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7968 Gulf Road South offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7968 Gulf Road South have a pool?
No, 7968 Gulf Road South does not have a pool.
Does 7968 Gulf Road South have accessible units?
No, 7968 Gulf Road South does not have accessible units.
Does 7968 Gulf Road South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7968 Gulf Road South has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palm Trace
6870 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
St. Johns Plantation
7595 Baymeadows Cir W
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Club At Danforth
3701 Danforth Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Timucuan Lakeside at Town Center
10135 Gate Pkwy N
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Tapestry Westland Village
6505 Collins Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32244
La Palma
5522 Playa Way #1
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Palm Bay Club
13050 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Lofts at Jefferson Station
799 Water Street
Jacksonville, FL 32204

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia