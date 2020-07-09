796 PROVIDENCE ISLAND CT

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pool ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace furnished hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Exquisite townhome tastefully appointed! Offered unfurnished as listed or furnished at $3,950 per month with $7,500 security deposit. Home has 3 bedrooms with master bedroom downstairs. New engineered wood flooring throughout common areas. Gorgeous gourmet kitchen, beautifully appointed living and dining rooms. Two additional bedrooms can be found on the second level of the home. Large entertainment area upstairs. This space has lovely built-ins for displaying those special pieces or additional storage. All bedrooms have custom closets. Enjoy the beautiful outdoor private lanai with covered Gazebo and fountain. Peace and serenity at its best.