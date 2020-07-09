All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 796 PROVIDENCE ISLAND CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
796 PROVIDENCE ISLAND CT
Last updated May 30 2020 at 11:39 PM

796 PROVIDENCE ISLAND CT

796 Providence Island Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

796 Providence Island Court, Jacksonville, FL 32225
Girvin

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Exquisite townhome tastefully appointed! Offered unfurnished as listed or furnished at $3,950 per month with $7,500 security deposit. Home has 3 bedrooms with master bedroom downstairs. New engineered wood flooring throughout common areas. Gorgeous gourmet kitchen, beautifully appointed living and dining rooms. Two additional bedrooms can be found on the second level of the home. Large entertainment area upstairs. This space has lovely built-ins for displaying those special pieces or additional storage. All bedrooms have custom closets. Enjoy the beautiful outdoor private lanai with covered Gazebo and fountain. Peace and serenity at its best.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 796 PROVIDENCE ISLAND CT have any available units?
796 PROVIDENCE ISLAND CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 796 PROVIDENCE ISLAND CT have?
Some of 796 PROVIDENCE ISLAND CT's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 796 PROVIDENCE ISLAND CT currently offering any rent specials?
796 PROVIDENCE ISLAND CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 796 PROVIDENCE ISLAND CT pet-friendly?
No, 796 PROVIDENCE ISLAND CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 796 PROVIDENCE ISLAND CT offer parking?
No, 796 PROVIDENCE ISLAND CT does not offer parking.
Does 796 PROVIDENCE ISLAND CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 796 PROVIDENCE ISLAND CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 796 PROVIDENCE ISLAND CT have a pool?
Yes, 796 PROVIDENCE ISLAND CT has a pool.
Does 796 PROVIDENCE ISLAND CT have accessible units?
No, 796 PROVIDENCE ISLAND CT does not have accessible units.
Does 796 PROVIDENCE ISLAND CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 796 PROVIDENCE ISLAND CT has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Hawthorne
8150 Point Meadows Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Florida Club at Deerwood
8616 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Seagrass Apartments
1701 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Pointe Sienna
7200 Powers Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Banyan Bay
1700 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
The Loree
8649 AC Skinner Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Broadstone River House
1655 Prudential Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Creekside Park
5900 Townsend Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32244

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia