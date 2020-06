Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities garage

4/2/ with over sized one car garage affordable home located in a tucked away neighborhood just minutes from South-side, Downtown, Shopping & Dining. Hardboard Siding; Split floor plan; Living Room/Dining Room Combo; Eat-in Kitchen area. This is not your average rental property. Home features include custom kitchen with granite counter tops with stainless still appliances, hardwood and tile floors. Updated bathrooms and very clean. Must have good credit and no pets please.