Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated fireplace ice maker microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautiful and updated 3/2 with office/playroom. Backs up to a preserve for the ultimate in privacy. Located in the most desirable zip code in Jacksonville. Walking distance to the highly rated Twin Lakes Academy Elementary and Middle schools. Minutes from St Johns Town Center, IKEA, and more. Easy access to 295 with none of the road noise. See it quick. No pets. No smoking or vaping. Fireplace not to be used.