Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated pool playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities playground pool

Ground floor 3 bedroom 2 bath condo in gated community. Open floor plan w/ breakfast bar, new washer and dryer in the unit. Sliding glass doors and patio. Gated Community with pool and playground, close to public transporation, schools, dining and entertainment, this unit is very clean like new, new appliances ready to move in now.