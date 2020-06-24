7919 MELVIN RD

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool garage

Eat-in Kitchen, vaulted ceilings, mini blinds, one car garage, breakfast bar, living room and dining room combination, two master bedroom suites upstairs, half bath downstairs. Townhome features community pool - walk in closets. Washer and Dryer 'AS IS'.*Bonus Amenity Included* - The Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program is included in the monthly rent. HVAC filters will be regularly delivered to your doorstep under this program. This saves on average 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.