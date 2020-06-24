All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 7919 MELVIN RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
7919 MELVIN RD
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:06 AM

7919 MELVIN RD

7919 Melvin Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7919 Melvin Road, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Jacksonville Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
garage
Eat-in Kitchen, vaulted ceilings, mini blinds, one car garage, breakfast bar, living room and dining room combination, two master bedroom suites upstairs, half bath downstairs. Townhome features community pool - walk in closets. Washer and Dryer 'AS IS'.*Bonus Amenity Included* - The Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program is included in the monthly rent. HVAC filters will be regularly delivered to your doorstep under this program. This saves on average 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7919 MELVIN RD have any available units?
7919 MELVIN RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7919 MELVIN RD have?
Some of 7919 MELVIN RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7919 MELVIN RD currently offering any rent specials?
7919 MELVIN RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7919 MELVIN RD pet-friendly?
No, 7919 MELVIN RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 7919 MELVIN RD offer parking?
Yes, 7919 MELVIN RD offers parking.
Does 7919 MELVIN RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7919 MELVIN RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7919 MELVIN RD have a pool?
Yes, 7919 MELVIN RD has a pool.
Does 7919 MELVIN RD have accessible units?
No, 7919 MELVIN RD does not have accessible units.
Does 7919 MELVIN RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7919 MELVIN RD has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Point at Town Center
5116 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Midtown Oaks Apartments
1706 Art Museum Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Integra River Run
14050 Integra Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Paradise Island
7651 Paradise Island Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Seagrass Apartments
1701 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Ortega Village
4754 Ortega Hills Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32244
The Fountains at Deerwood
7816 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Jaxon
4450 Tropea Way
Jacksonville, FL 32246

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia