791 ASSISI LN

Amenities

parking pool fireplace microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

New low price for this cozy ground floor unit, 800 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, storage room. Front door very close to parking. The unit is near beaches, shopping and Naval Base. Nicely apportioned kitchen. See photos. Pets are allowed with non-refundable pet fee. Dangerous breeds are not allowed. List can be provided. There is a association pool but it is closed due to pandemic. Home is scheduled to be professionally cleaned. New bedroom windows. Condo association does not allow tenants of any unit to have pets. Pets are not allowed.