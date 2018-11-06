All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:13 PM

791 ASSISI LN

791 Assisi Lane · (904) 521-5738
Location

791 Assisi Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32233
North Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1304 · Avail. now

$975

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
pool
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
New low price for this cozy ground floor unit, 800 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, storage room. Front door very close to parking. The unit is near beaches, shopping and Naval Base. Nicely apportioned kitchen. See photos. Pets are allowed with non-refundable pet fee. Dangerous breeds are not allowed. List can be provided. There is a association pool but it is closed due to pandemic. Home is scheduled to be professionally cleaned. New bedroom windows. Condo association does not allow tenants of any unit to have pets. Pets are not allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 791 ASSISI LN have any available units?
791 ASSISI LN has a unit available for $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 791 ASSISI LN have?
Some of 791 ASSISI LN's amenities include parking, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 791 ASSISI LN currently offering any rent specials?
791 ASSISI LN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 791 ASSISI LN pet-friendly?
No, 791 ASSISI LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 791 ASSISI LN offer parking?
Yes, 791 ASSISI LN does offer parking.
Does 791 ASSISI LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 791 ASSISI LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 791 ASSISI LN have a pool?
Yes, 791 ASSISI LN has a pool.
Does 791 ASSISI LN have accessible units?
No, 791 ASSISI LN does not have accessible units.
Does 791 ASSISI LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 791 ASSISI LN does not have units with dishwashers.
