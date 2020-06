Amenities

2 story condo with 2 bedrooms and 2 baths upstairs and a half bath downstairs. Unit comes with 1 assigned parking space and 1 car carport with a storage closet. Newer AC and Water Heater. Master Suites with their Own balcony, and Walk-In Closets. Excellent Location Close to I95, UNF, St Johns Town Center, Beaches. Lanai Over looking lake.