Last updated May 2 2020 at 11:44 AM

7854 South Hunters Lake Drive

7854 Hunters Lake Cir S · No Longer Available
Location

7854 Hunters Lake Cir S, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Jacksonville Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Single Family Home 3/2 - Huge 3/2 family home in the Jacksonville area.

This single family home has lots of open space area and storage room, huge kitchen area and gated backyard. A MUST SEE HOME! Tenants are responsible for water, trash and electrical. No Criminal records or evictions will be accepted, one year lease term, 1st month and security deposit required for move in. For further information please contact our office or visit our website at www.upsidepm.com

(RLNE2369178)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7854 South Hunters Lake Drive have any available units?
7854 South Hunters Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 7854 South Hunters Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7854 South Hunters Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7854 South Hunters Lake Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7854 South Hunters Lake Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7854 South Hunters Lake Drive offer parking?
No, 7854 South Hunters Lake Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7854 South Hunters Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7854 South Hunters Lake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7854 South Hunters Lake Drive have a pool?
No, 7854 South Hunters Lake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7854 South Hunters Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 7854 South Hunters Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7854 South Hunters Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7854 South Hunters Lake Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7854 South Hunters Lake Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7854 South Hunters Lake Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

