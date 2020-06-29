All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 7851 PLAYSCHOOL LN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
7851 PLAYSCHOOL LN
Last updated March 12 2020 at 11:40 PM

7851 PLAYSCHOOL LN

7851 Playschool Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7851 Playschool Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Jacksonville Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous townhouse for rent. 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 1512 square feet. Move-in ready. Laminate wood flooring and tile. Dining room. Large master bedroom suite with private bathroom and walk in closet. Lake front views. 1 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7851 PLAYSCHOOL LN have any available units?
7851 PLAYSCHOOL LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7851 PLAYSCHOOL LN have?
Some of 7851 PLAYSCHOOL LN's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7851 PLAYSCHOOL LN currently offering any rent specials?
7851 PLAYSCHOOL LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7851 PLAYSCHOOL LN pet-friendly?
No, 7851 PLAYSCHOOL LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 7851 PLAYSCHOOL LN offer parking?
Yes, 7851 PLAYSCHOOL LN offers parking.
Does 7851 PLAYSCHOOL LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7851 PLAYSCHOOL LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7851 PLAYSCHOOL LN have a pool?
Yes, 7851 PLAYSCHOOL LN has a pool.
Does 7851 PLAYSCHOOL LN have accessible units?
No, 7851 PLAYSCHOOL LN does not have accessible units.
Does 7851 PLAYSCHOOL LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 7851 PLAYSCHOOL LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gran Bay Apartment Homes
13444 Gran Bay Parkway
Jacksonville, FL 32258
JTB
8876 A.C. Skinner Parkway
Jacksonville, FL 32256
St. Johns Plantation
7595 Baymeadows Cir W
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Serotina Lake Apartments
4295 Sunbeam Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
SOBA APARTMENTS
1444 Home Street
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Palm Bay Club
13050 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Portiva
6898 AC Skinner Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Evergreen Club
9611 Southbrook Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia