Gorgeous townhouse for rent. 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 1512 square feet. Move-in ready. Laminate wood flooring and tile. Dining room. Large master bedroom suite with private bathroom and walk in closet. Lake front views. 1 car garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7851 PLAYSCHOOL LN have any available units?
7851 PLAYSCHOOL LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.