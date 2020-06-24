All apartments in Jacksonville
7823 Hare Avenue - TH
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7823 Hare Avenue - TH

7823 Hare Ave · No Longer Available
Location

7823 Hare Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Woodland Acres

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly Remodeled Townhouse
New Kitchens & Updated bathrooms
Light Fixtures, Flooring and Paint
Pay Rent and send Maintenance Request On Line
No Pets Allowed, only Service Animals
We offer just the right mix of availability, with our quick responses to maintenance requests and a respect for our tenants need for privacy and convenience, and provide this with our online rent pay option.Our multi-family property puts a big focus on community, and we are situated close to grocery stores, schools, and churches of many denominations. Much of what the community has to offer is within walking distance, and we're close to the city bus line that can take you almost anywhere you want to go.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7823 Hare Avenue - TH have any available units?
7823 Hare Avenue - TH doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7823 Hare Avenue - TH have?
Some of 7823 Hare Avenue - TH's amenities include recently renovated, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7823 Hare Avenue - TH currently offering any rent specials?
7823 Hare Avenue - TH is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7823 Hare Avenue - TH pet-friendly?
No, 7823 Hare Avenue - TH is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 7823 Hare Avenue - TH offer parking?
No, 7823 Hare Avenue - TH does not offer parking.
Does 7823 Hare Avenue - TH have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7823 Hare Avenue - TH does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7823 Hare Avenue - TH have a pool?
No, 7823 Hare Avenue - TH does not have a pool.
Does 7823 Hare Avenue - TH have accessible units?
No, 7823 Hare Avenue - TH does not have accessible units.
Does 7823 Hare Avenue - TH have units with dishwashers?
No, 7823 Hare Avenue - TH does not have units with dishwashers.
