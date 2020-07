Amenities

recently renovated walk in closets ceiling fan fireplace carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

This wonderful, just-updated, and move-in ready home is all set to become your peaceful haven for many great memories. The 3 bedrooms/ 2 Bath split floor plan comes with an open concept. The Master suite is adjoined by a master bath and walk-in closets. It has a stone fireplace, hard surface flooring and wall to wall carpet. This home will not last long. Renters Insurance required! No Section 8. Schedule your showing today!