7801 Point Meadows Dr. #1305

Point Meadows Place - Spacious 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom condo located on the Southside of Jacksonville in Point Meadows Place. This lovely unit has upgrades galore including new stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, hardwood bamboo flooring in the main living areas, a washer and dryer, new toilets, and an updated vanity in the master bath! Landlord plans to have plantation shutters installed week of 1/1/2019. This 3rd floor unit also has elevator services! No pets due to HOA rules. Tenant to apply and pay HOA registration fee before move in.



