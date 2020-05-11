All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7801 Point Meadows Dr. #1305

7801 Point Meadows Dr 1305 · No Longer Available
Location

7801 Point Meadows Dr 1305, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Deerwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
Point Meadows Place - Spacious 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom condo located on the Southside of Jacksonville in Point Meadows Place. This lovely unit has upgrades galore including new stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, hardwood bamboo flooring in the main living areas, a washer and dryer, new toilets, and an updated vanity in the master bath! Landlord plans to have plantation shutters installed week of 1/1/2019. This 3rd floor unit also has elevator services! No pets due to HOA rules. Tenant to apply and pay HOA registration fee before move in.

(RLNE4598709)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7801 Point Meadows Dr. #1305 have any available units?
7801 Point Meadows Dr. #1305 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7801 Point Meadows Dr. #1305 have?
Some of 7801 Point Meadows Dr. #1305's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7801 Point Meadows Dr. #1305 currently offering any rent specials?
7801 Point Meadows Dr. #1305 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7801 Point Meadows Dr. #1305 pet-friendly?
No, 7801 Point Meadows Dr. #1305 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 7801 Point Meadows Dr. #1305 offer parking?
No, 7801 Point Meadows Dr. #1305 does not offer parking.
Does 7801 Point Meadows Dr. #1305 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7801 Point Meadows Dr. #1305 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7801 Point Meadows Dr. #1305 have a pool?
No, 7801 Point Meadows Dr. #1305 does not have a pool.
Does 7801 Point Meadows Dr. #1305 have accessible units?
No, 7801 Point Meadows Dr. #1305 does not have accessible units.
Does 7801 Point Meadows Dr. #1305 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7801 Point Meadows Dr. #1305 does not have units with dishwashers.
