Last updated June 10 2020 at 10:40 PM

777 LA MARCHE DR

777 La Marche Drive · No Longer Available
Location

777 La Marche Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Normandy Village

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful Normandy Village home featuring a detached garage and workshop area. Newly renovated with wood look tile throughout. Spacious family room with separate living and dining space. Do not miss the opportunity to call this home! *Bonus Amenity Included* - The Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program is included in the monthly rent. HVAC filters will be regularly delivered to your doorstep under this program. This saves on average 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 777 LA MARCHE DR have any available units?
777 LA MARCHE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 777 LA MARCHE DR currently offering any rent specials?
777 LA MARCHE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 777 LA MARCHE DR pet-friendly?
No, 777 LA MARCHE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 777 LA MARCHE DR offer parking?
Yes, 777 LA MARCHE DR offers parking.
Does 777 LA MARCHE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 777 LA MARCHE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 777 LA MARCHE DR have a pool?
No, 777 LA MARCHE DR does not have a pool.
Does 777 LA MARCHE DR have accessible units?
No, 777 LA MARCHE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 777 LA MARCHE DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 777 LA MARCHE DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 777 LA MARCHE DR have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 777 LA MARCHE DR has units with air conditioning.
