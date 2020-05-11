All apartments in Jacksonville
7764 Manassas Court East

Location

7764 Manassas Court East, Jacksonville, FL 32277
Arlington Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This charming 3-bedroom, 2-bath home situated on a cul-de-sac features a master suite upstairs, offering complete privacy. The layout includes a 2-story foyer, a family room with a brick fireplace and vaulted ceilings, and an updated kitchen with a breakfast bar overlooking the breakfast area. Sliding doors access the fenced backyard. The master suite boasts his-and-hers closets and a bath with a garden tub. Laundry hook-ups are located in the attached 2-car garage. This home is conveniently located to shopping, dining, schools and parks. Visit www.goalproperties.com today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7764 Manassas Court East have any available units?
7764 Manassas Court East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7764 Manassas Court East have?
Some of 7764 Manassas Court East's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7764 Manassas Court East currently offering any rent specials?
7764 Manassas Court East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7764 Manassas Court East pet-friendly?
Yes, 7764 Manassas Court East is pet friendly.
Does 7764 Manassas Court East offer parking?
Yes, 7764 Manassas Court East offers parking.
Does 7764 Manassas Court East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7764 Manassas Court East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7764 Manassas Court East have a pool?
No, 7764 Manassas Court East does not have a pool.
Does 7764 Manassas Court East have accessible units?
No, 7764 Manassas Court East does not have accessible units.
Does 7764 Manassas Court East have units with dishwashers?
No, 7764 Manassas Court East does not have units with dishwashers.

