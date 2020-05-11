7764 Manassas Court East

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This charming 3-bedroom, 2-bath home situated on a cul-de-sac features a master suite upstairs, offering complete privacy. The layout includes a 2-story foyer, a family room with a brick fireplace and vaulted ceilings, and an updated kitchen with a breakfast bar overlooking the breakfast area. Sliding doors access the fenced backyard. The master suite boasts his-and-hers closets and a bath with a garden tub. Laundry hook-ups are located in the attached 2-car garage. This home is conveniently located to shopping, dining, schools and parks. Visit www.goalproperties.com today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.