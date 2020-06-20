776 Gardenia Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room

Beautifully Remodeled 4 Bed / 2 Bath Brick Home - This home is truly a hidden gem on the Northside. No expense has been spared, with new plank flooring and tile throughout. Enjoy the brand new appliances as you prepare meals on the all granite countertops. True craftsmanship is found in the arched openings and built in bookshelves. Has a separate bonus area or mud room at the entrance. But what makes this home so unique is the detached, fully remodeled studio with full bath and kitchen. Perfect for family game room, mother-in-law suite or as a 4th bedroom. Tucked away in a nice little neighborhood that is off the beaten path but in a great location just minutes from I-95. When your not enjoying the large backyard, make your way to the very back end of the property to Moncrief Creek. This one is a must see! YOU CAN QUICKLY SCHEDULE A SHOWING BY CALLING (904) 606-1122



