All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 776 Gardenia Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
776 Gardenia Lane
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

776 Gardenia Lane

776 Gardenia Lane · (904) 204-0371
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

776 Gardenia Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32208

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 776 Gardenia Lane · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1450 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
game room
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
Beautifully Remodeled 4 Bed / 2 Bath Brick Home - This home is truly a hidden gem on the Northside. No expense has been spared, with new plank flooring and tile throughout. Enjoy the brand new appliances as you prepare meals on the all granite countertops. True craftsmanship is found in the arched openings and built in bookshelves. Has a separate bonus area or mud room at the entrance. But what makes this home so unique is the detached, fully remodeled studio with full bath and kitchen. Perfect for family game room, mother-in-law suite or as a 4th bedroom. Tucked away in a nice little neighborhood that is off the beaten path but in a great location just minutes from I-95. When your not enjoying the large backyard, make your way to the very back end of the property to Moncrief Creek. This one is a must see! YOU CAN QUICKLY SCHEDULE A SHOWING BY CALLING (904) 606-1122

(RLNE5787448)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 776 Gardenia Lane have any available units?
776 Gardenia Lane has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 776 Gardenia Lane have?
Some of 776 Gardenia Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 776 Gardenia Lane currently offering any rent specials?
776 Gardenia Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 776 Gardenia Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 776 Gardenia Lane is pet friendly.
Does 776 Gardenia Lane offer parking?
No, 776 Gardenia Lane does not offer parking.
Does 776 Gardenia Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 776 Gardenia Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 776 Gardenia Lane have a pool?
No, 776 Gardenia Lane does not have a pool.
Does 776 Gardenia Lane have accessible units?
No, 776 Gardenia Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 776 Gardenia Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 776 Gardenia Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 776 Gardenia Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

5 Thousand Town
5000 Big Island Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Addison Landing
9455 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
San Marco Village
2166 Dunsford Ter
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Sorrel Luxury Apartments
12001 Abess Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Ortega Village
4754 Ortega Hills Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32244
The Wimberly At Deerwood
9727 Touchton Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Green Tree Place
9480 Princeton Square Blvd S
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Portiva
6898 AC Skinner Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity