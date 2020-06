Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities garage

Check out this captivating and charming home located in Argyle, easy access anywhere you need to go! This home is getting all new flooring throughout prior to move-in! This home has designer paint throughout, beautiful kitchen with an upgraded backsplash. Nice sized bedroom with vaulted ceilings. Two full bathrooms and a two car garage! Spacious living room with beautiful lake front views and a fenced in backyard. Renters insurance required. Call today to schedule an appointment!