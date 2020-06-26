7718 McCowan Drive

Amenities
3 bedroom/2 bathroom home - Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/919913?source=marketing
3 bedrooms with 2 full bathroom home
One car garage
Kitchen includes: stainless steel refrigerator with ice maker, separate range and oven, above stove microwave, dishwasher and breakfast bar
Washer/dryer in garage (NOTE: Owner will not repair/replace)
Master bedroom has one piece walk-in shower
Flooring includes carpet in the bedrooms, ceramic tile in wet areas and laminate in living room
Ceiling fans throughout
Patio in fenced backyard
Located off Blanding Boulevard near shopping and dining, Interstate I-295, NAS JAX and Orange Park
NOTE:
-Security Deposit amount may vary
--Pets allowed with owner approval, payment of refundable pet deposit and if large dog pet insurance policy
(RLNE4950850)