7718 McCowan Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 bedroom/2 bathroom home - Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://secure.rently.com/properties/919913?source=marketing



3 bedrooms with 2 full bathroom home

One car garage

Kitchen includes: stainless steel refrigerator with ice maker, separate range and oven, above stove microwave, dishwasher and breakfast bar

Washer/dryer in garage (NOTE: Owner will not repair/replace)

Master bedroom has one piece walk-in shower

Flooring includes carpet in the bedrooms, ceramic tile in wet areas and laminate in living room

Ceiling fans throughout

Patio in fenced backyard



Located off Blanding Boulevard near shopping and dining, Interstate I-295, NAS JAX and Orange Park



NOTE:

-Security Deposit amount may vary

--Pets allowed with owner approval, payment of refundable pet deposit and if large dog pet insurance policy



