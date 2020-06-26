All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated June 15 2019 at 11:11 AM

7718 McCowan Drive

7718 Mccowan Dr · No Longer Available
Location

7718 Mccowan Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Duclay Forest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 bedroom/2 bathroom home - Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/919913?source=marketing

3 bedrooms with 2 full bathroom home
One car garage
Kitchen includes: stainless steel refrigerator with ice maker, separate range and oven, above stove microwave, dishwasher and breakfast bar
Washer/dryer in garage (NOTE: Owner will not repair/replace)
Master bedroom has one piece walk-in shower
Flooring includes carpet in the bedrooms, ceramic tile in wet areas and laminate in living room
Ceiling fans throughout
Patio in fenced backyard

Located off Blanding Boulevard near shopping and dining, Interstate I-295, NAS JAX and Orange Park

NOTE:
-Security Deposit amount may vary
--Pets allowed with owner approval, payment of refundable pet deposit and if large dog pet insurance policy

(RLNE4950850)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7718 McCowan Drive have any available units?
7718 McCowan Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7718 McCowan Drive have?
Some of 7718 McCowan Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7718 McCowan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7718 McCowan Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7718 McCowan Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7718 McCowan Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7718 McCowan Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7718 McCowan Drive offers parking.
Does 7718 McCowan Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7718 McCowan Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7718 McCowan Drive have a pool?
No, 7718 McCowan Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7718 McCowan Drive have accessible units?
No, 7718 McCowan Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7718 McCowan Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7718 McCowan Drive has units with dishwashers.
