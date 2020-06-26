7713 Old Kings Rd

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Brand New House For Rent 3/2 $1295 - Brand NEW house for RENT. Paver driveway leads to a 3 bed, 2 bath home with open floor plan concept, high ceilings, welcoming gray walls, vinyl plank wood floors, 2 panel doors, 5'' baseboards, ceiling fans in all rooms. Kitchen island, white cabinets, granite counter tops,All kitchen appliances included which is stainless steel. Walk in Closet in master bedroom, inside laundry W/D hook up, covered back porch & one car garage. Wont last long call immediately. Has bore well and septic tank. No water or sewer bill. Lawn care and pest control by tenants.



Reservation Fee equal to Security Deposit amount is due within 24 hours of approval. In order to reserve the property, a Lease Preparation Fee of $125 is required along with the Reservation Fee.



