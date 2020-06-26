All apartments in Jacksonville
7713 Old Kings Rd
7713 Old Kings Rd

7713 Old Kings Road · No Longer Available
Location

7713 Old Kings Road, Jacksonville, FL 32219
Picketville

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Brand New House For Rent 3/2 $1295 - Brand NEW house for RENT. Paver driveway leads to a 3 bed, 2 bath home with open floor plan concept, high ceilings, welcoming gray walls, vinyl plank wood floors, 2 panel doors, 5'' baseboards, ceiling fans in all rooms. Kitchen island, white cabinets, granite counter tops,All kitchen appliances included which is stainless steel. Walk in Closet in master bedroom, inside laundry W/D hook up, covered back porch & one car garage. Wont last long call immediately. Has bore well and septic tank. No water or sewer bill. Lawn care and pest control by tenants.

Reservation Fee equal to Security Deposit amount is due within 24 hours of approval. In order to reserve the property, a Lease Preparation Fee of $125 is required along with the Reservation Fee.

(RLNE5147892)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7713 Old Kings Rd have any available units?
7713 Old Kings Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7713 Old Kings Rd have?
Some of 7713 Old Kings Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7713 Old Kings Rd currently offering any rent specials?
7713 Old Kings Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7713 Old Kings Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 7713 Old Kings Rd is pet friendly.
Does 7713 Old Kings Rd offer parking?
Yes, 7713 Old Kings Rd offers parking.
Does 7713 Old Kings Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7713 Old Kings Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7713 Old Kings Rd have a pool?
No, 7713 Old Kings Rd does not have a pool.
Does 7713 Old Kings Rd have accessible units?
No, 7713 Old Kings Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 7713 Old Kings Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 7713 Old Kings Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
