Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Upgraded 2 story townhouse with 1 car garage. Newer hardwood floor and carpet. Newer interior paint, LR & DR with eat in kitchen area. Loft/office space. *Bonus Amenity Included* - The Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program is included in the monthly rent. HVAC filters will be regularly delivered to your doorstep under this program. This saves on average 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.