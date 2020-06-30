7701 BAYMEADOWS CIR

Amenities

* COMING SOON 5/15 * Located in a very quiet neighborhood off the Service Rd in the Baymeadows area. This 2BR/2.5BA townhome rents for only $1000 a month with water included! Main living space downstairs with 2 Bedrooms and 2 Full bathrooms upstairs, half bath on first floor. Screened porch overlooks pond in backyard. Fireplace and washer and dryer included. Community pool and tennis courts included. Close to St. Johns Town Center, Tinseltown, JTB, restaurants, and shopping. Renter's Insurance Required. Resident Benefit Package: $10/moPets under 30lbs considered. 2 max.Non-refundable pet fee: $250 per petPet Rent: $15/month per pet