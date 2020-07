Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pool ceiling fan playground

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry playground pool

Come check out this two story move in ready town home. This end unit town home comes with hard wood floor, separate dining room, family room/kitchen combo. All bedrooms are upstairs. Brand new carpet. Laundry room upstairs includes washer & dryer. Community offers a pool and playground. Easy to see. Move in ready and home will be professionally cleaned prior to move in.