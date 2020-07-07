7679 Coatbridge Terrace

Amenities
Gorgeous 3/2 on a huge corner lot and cute front porch. The home is also on a culdesac . Inside is an open kitchen to the family room which has a corner set wood burning fireplace. A huge fenced in yard for Fido and cookouts is a plus! Cute dogs and pets are allowed, ugly ones are graded on a sliding scale. Fresh paint and clean tile make Koolaid spills easy to clean. Rentals are going fast in this price range so don't wait! Go see it now!!
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,245, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,245, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.