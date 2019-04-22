All apartments in Jacksonville
7675 Jana Ln S
7675 Jana Ln S

7675 Jana Lane South · No Longer Available
Location

7675 Jana Lane South, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Jacksonville Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
air conditioning
some paid utils
range
This unit is a two bed one and a half bath town home that is tiled through out. This loft style town home is perfect for a small family and is located on tr West of Jacksonville near shopping areas and bus routes. If you are interested in this home please contact 904-226-4459 for more information or to schedule a tour.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4751648)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7675 Jana Ln S have any available units?
7675 Jana Ln S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7675 Jana Ln S have?
Some of 7675 Jana Ln S's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7675 Jana Ln S currently offering any rent specials?
7675 Jana Ln S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7675 Jana Ln S pet-friendly?
No, 7675 Jana Ln S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 7675 Jana Ln S offer parking?
No, 7675 Jana Ln S does not offer parking.
Does 7675 Jana Ln S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7675 Jana Ln S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7675 Jana Ln S have a pool?
No, 7675 Jana Ln S does not have a pool.
Does 7675 Jana Ln S have accessible units?
No, 7675 Jana Ln S does not have accessible units.
Does 7675 Jana Ln S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7675 Jana Ln S has units with dishwashers.
