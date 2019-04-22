7675 Jana Ln S

7675 Jana Lane South, Jacksonville, FL 32210 Jacksonville Heights
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
This unit is a two bed one and a half bath town home that is tiled through out. This loft style town home is perfect for a small family and is located on tr West of Jacksonville near shopping areas and bus routes. If you are interested in this home please contact 904-226-4459 for more information or to schedule a tour.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4751648)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
