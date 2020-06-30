7670 HILSDALE HARBOR CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful home in the Pottsburg Landing subdivision - Wonderful home in the Pottsburg Landing subdivision offers a Great room, formal dining room, range, refrigerator and dishwasher, eat-in-kitchen, SCREENED IN PATIO, FENCED backyard, three bedrooms, two baths, the Master Suite with dual walk-in closets, a Master Bath with GARDEN TUB. The living room has built in bookshelves on each side of the FIREPLACE. This house comes complete with a two car garage and automatic garage door opener. Convenient to Gate Parkway, UNF, and the Town Center Mall. Sorry NO PETS.



Available NOW

Application fee $50 per adult



(RLNE5335160)