Last updated December 20 2019 at 1:16 PM

7670 HILSDALE HARBOR CT

7670 Hilsdale Harbor Court · No Longer Available
Location

7670 Hilsdale Harbor Court, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Tiger Hole-Secret Woods

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful home in the Pottsburg Landing subdivision - Wonderful home in the Pottsburg Landing subdivision offers a Great room, formal dining room, range, refrigerator and dishwasher, eat-in-kitchen, SCREENED IN PATIO, FENCED backyard, three bedrooms, two baths, the Master Suite with dual walk-in closets, a Master Bath with GARDEN TUB. The living room has built in bookshelves on each side of the FIREPLACE. This house comes complete with a two car garage and automatic garage door opener. Convenient to Gate Parkway, UNF, and the Town Center Mall. Sorry NO PETS.

Available NOW
Application fee $50 per adult

(RLNE5335160)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7670 HILSDALE HARBOR CT have any available units?
7670 HILSDALE HARBOR CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7670 HILSDALE HARBOR CT have?
Some of 7670 HILSDALE HARBOR CT's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7670 HILSDALE HARBOR CT currently offering any rent specials?
7670 HILSDALE HARBOR CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7670 HILSDALE HARBOR CT pet-friendly?
No, 7670 HILSDALE HARBOR CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 7670 HILSDALE HARBOR CT offer parking?
Yes, 7670 HILSDALE HARBOR CT offers parking.
Does 7670 HILSDALE HARBOR CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7670 HILSDALE HARBOR CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7670 HILSDALE HARBOR CT have a pool?
No, 7670 HILSDALE HARBOR CT does not have a pool.
Does 7670 HILSDALE HARBOR CT have accessible units?
No, 7670 HILSDALE HARBOR CT does not have accessible units.
Does 7670 HILSDALE HARBOR CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7670 HILSDALE HARBOR CT has units with dishwashers.

