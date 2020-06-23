Rent Calculator
Jacksonville, FL
7655 Jana Ln S
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
7655 Jana Ln S
7655 Jana Lane South
No Longer Available
Location
7655 Jana Lane South, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Jacksonville Heights
Amenities
dishwasher
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
Property Amenities
Great 3/2 condo available immediately. This home has been freshly painted and has brand new carpeting throughout bedrooms and tile and vinyl in wet areas.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7655 Jana Ln S have any available units?
7655 Jana Ln S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 7655 Jana Ln S currently offering any rent specials?
7655 Jana Ln S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7655 Jana Ln S pet-friendly?
No, 7655 Jana Ln S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 7655 Jana Ln S offer parking?
No, 7655 Jana Ln S does not offer parking.
Does 7655 Jana Ln S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7655 Jana Ln S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7655 Jana Ln S have a pool?
No, 7655 Jana Ln S does not have a pool.
Does 7655 Jana Ln S have accessible units?
No, 7655 Jana Ln S does not have accessible units.
Does 7655 Jana Ln S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7655 Jana Ln S has units with dishwashers.
Does 7655 Jana Ln S have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7655 Jana Ln S has units with air conditioning.
