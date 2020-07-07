7651 Jana Ln S

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a341e7f018 ----

You\'ll Fall in Love with the View in this Wonderful Townhome Apartment. This Home has a newly Updated Kitchen, 3 Spacious Bedrooms, and a closed in Back Patio that leads out into a Beautiful Backyard. Pet friendly with breed approval and non-refundable pet fee. Apply online today!



BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com

Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.



Assigned Outdoor Parking

Pay Online

Pets Allowed

Views