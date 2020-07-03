7650 Jana Lane South

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3/2 townhome - Westside - https://rently.com/properties/1142463?source=marketing



3 bedroom/2 bathroom townhome

Open concept kitchen with breakfast bar, pantry closet & all appliances

Tile floors though out downstairs and new carpet upstairs

New vinyl plank flooring in master bathroom

Walk in closet

Plenty of closet space

Fenced backyard

Beautiful covered patio in rear

Washer/dryer connections

Family oriented neighborhood



NOTE:

?? Security deposit amount may vary

??? Pets allowed with Owner approval, Pet insurance policy and Payment of a refundable pet deposit plus a Pet cleaning fee



