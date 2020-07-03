7650 Jana Lane South

Amenities
3/2 townhome - Westside - https://rently.com/properties/1142463?source=marketing
3 bedroom/2 bathroom townhome
Open concept kitchen with breakfast bar, pantry closet & all appliances
Tile floors though out downstairs and new carpet upstairs
New vinyl plank flooring in master bathroom
Walk in closet
Plenty of closet space
Fenced backyard
Beautiful covered patio in rear
Washer/dryer connections
Family oriented neighborhood
NOTE:
?? Security deposit amount may vary
??? Pets allowed with Owner approval, Pet insurance policy and Payment of a refundable pet deposit plus a Pet cleaning fee
(RLNE2733240)