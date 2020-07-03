All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated December 5 2019 at 12:18 PM

7650 Jana Lane South

Location

7650 Jana Lane South, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Jacksonville Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3/2 townhome - Westside - https://rently.com/properties/1142463?source=marketing

3 bedroom/2 bathroom townhome
Open concept kitchen with breakfast bar, pantry closet & all appliances
Tile floors though out downstairs and new carpet upstairs
New vinyl plank flooring in master bathroom
Walk in closet
Plenty of closet space
Fenced backyard
Beautiful covered patio in rear
Washer/dryer connections
Family oriented neighborhood

NOTE:
?? Security deposit amount may vary
??? Pets allowed with Owner approval, Pet insurance policy and Payment of a refundable pet deposit plus a Pet cleaning fee

(RLNE2733240)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7650 Jana Lane South have any available units?
7650 Jana Lane South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7650 Jana Lane South have?
Some of 7650 Jana Lane South's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7650 Jana Lane South currently offering any rent specials?
7650 Jana Lane South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7650 Jana Lane South pet-friendly?
Yes, 7650 Jana Lane South is pet friendly.
Does 7650 Jana Lane South offer parking?
No, 7650 Jana Lane South does not offer parking.
Does 7650 Jana Lane South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7650 Jana Lane South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7650 Jana Lane South have a pool?
No, 7650 Jana Lane South does not have a pool.
Does 7650 Jana Lane South have accessible units?
No, 7650 Jana Lane South does not have accessible units.
Does 7650 Jana Lane South have units with dishwashers?
No, 7650 Jana Lane South does not have units with dishwashers.

