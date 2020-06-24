Rent Calculator
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
7611 JANA LN S
Last updated March 31 2019 at 10:05 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7611 JANA LN S
7611 Jana Lane South
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
7611 Jana Lane South, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Jacksonville Heights
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Recently renovated 3/2 town home looking for a great renter. Fenced backyard and utility room with w/d connections.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7611 JANA LN S have any available units?
7611 JANA LN S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7611 JANA LN S have?
Some of 7611 JANA LN S's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7611 JANA LN S currently offering any rent specials?
7611 JANA LN S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7611 JANA LN S pet-friendly?
No, 7611 JANA LN S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 7611 JANA LN S offer parking?
Yes, 7611 JANA LN S offers parking.
Does 7611 JANA LN S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7611 JANA LN S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7611 JANA LN S have a pool?
No, 7611 JANA LN S does not have a pool.
Does 7611 JANA LN S have accessible units?
No, 7611 JANA LN S does not have accessible units.
Does 7611 JANA LN S have units with dishwashers?
No, 7611 JANA LN S does not have units with dishwashers.
