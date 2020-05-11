All apartments in Jacksonville
7603 Quitina Drive

7603 Quitina Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7603 Quitina Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32277
Arlington Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7603 Quitina Drive have any available units?
7603 Quitina Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 7603 Quitina Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7603 Quitina Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7603 Quitina Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7603 Quitina Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7603 Quitina Drive offer parking?
No, 7603 Quitina Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7603 Quitina Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7603 Quitina Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7603 Quitina Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7603 Quitina Drive has a pool.
Does 7603 Quitina Drive have accessible units?
No, 7603 Quitina Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7603 Quitina Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7603 Quitina Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7603 Quitina Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7603 Quitina Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
