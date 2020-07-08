All apartments in Jacksonville
7582 Sonia Dr.
Last updated April 24 2020 at 10:31 AM

7582 Sonia Dr.

7582 Sonia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7582 Sonia Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32244
McGirts Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Mobile 3/2 Country Setting - Property Id: 266881

Beautiful country 1 acre mobile home park. This 3/2 has been rehabbed with new kitchen flooring, painted throughout. Has a large front porch, Central heat and air, Laundry room with Washer/Dryer, Bedrooms are split, Ceiling fans, Walk in closet, Carpet in bedrooms professionally cleaned, Stainless steel refrigerator with ice maker, Nice size dining room, Large living room with corner stone wood burning fireplace.
Home is available now for rent. Please contact Wanda with J&W Properties7 for a viewing appointment.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/266881
Property Id 266881

(RLNE5727906)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7582 Sonia Dr. have any available units?
7582 Sonia Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7582 Sonia Dr. have?
Some of 7582 Sonia Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7582 Sonia Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
7582 Sonia Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7582 Sonia Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 7582 Sonia Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 7582 Sonia Dr. offer parking?
No, 7582 Sonia Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 7582 Sonia Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7582 Sonia Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7582 Sonia Dr. have a pool?
No, 7582 Sonia Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 7582 Sonia Dr. have accessible units?
No, 7582 Sonia Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 7582 Sonia Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7582 Sonia Dr. has units with dishwashers.

