Last updated September 28 2019 at 11:25 AM

7559 N. Dover Cliff Drive

7559 Dover Cliff Dr N · No Longer Available
Location

7559 Dover Cliff Dr N, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Settlers Landing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lease Break Special - Single Family Home 3/2 Off Collins Road and - Super cozy three bedrooms, two bath single-family home in the Collins Ridges community. Easy to clean and keep up, tiled floors with vinyl wood-like plank flooring in the living spaces and bathrooms, bedrooms have neutral carpet flooring.

This is a single cooks kitchen with tile countertops, all black appliances range, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave with single door pantry closet and laundry closet (connections only) with garage door for added storage with the 2 car garage.

Large pass-through from the kitchen into the living room with screened patio access by sliding glass doors. The split bedroom floor plan gives the master bathroom privacy with on-suite and walk-in closet. Ceiling fans in living spaces and master bedroom!

Open backyard, with a screened-in patio. This home is vacant, so feel free to drive by and check out the area!! If you like the home and want to view the inside, give me a call and let me know.

Our applications are at www.compasspmg.com

Screening requirements are as follows: 600 or higher credit score, Income/take-home pay 3 times or better the rental rate and good rental history with no eviction, or collections from the previous landlord.

This is a lease break special on price from move out to end of old tenants lease. New rental rate will be $1150 from move-in till December 1st pay the current market rent of $1195.00

(RLNE3490817)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7559 N. Dover Cliff Drive have any available units?
7559 N. Dover Cliff Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7559 N. Dover Cliff Drive have?
Some of 7559 N. Dover Cliff Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7559 N. Dover Cliff Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7559 N. Dover Cliff Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7559 N. Dover Cliff Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7559 N. Dover Cliff Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7559 N. Dover Cliff Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7559 N. Dover Cliff Drive offers parking.
Does 7559 N. Dover Cliff Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7559 N. Dover Cliff Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7559 N. Dover Cliff Drive have a pool?
No, 7559 N. Dover Cliff Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7559 N. Dover Cliff Drive have accessible units?
No, 7559 N. Dover Cliff Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7559 N. Dover Cliff Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7559 N. Dover Cliff Drive has units with dishwashers.
