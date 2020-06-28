7559 N. Dover Cliff Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Lease Break Special - Single Family Home 3/2 Off Collins Road and - Super cozy three bedrooms, two bath single-family home in the Collins Ridges community. Easy to clean and keep up, tiled floors with vinyl wood-like plank flooring in the living spaces and bathrooms, bedrooms have neutral carpet flooring.



This is a single cooks kitchen with tile countertops, all black appliances range, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave with single door pantry closet and laundry closet (connections only) with garage door for added storage with the 2 car garage.



Large pass-through from the kitchen into the living room with screened patio access by sliding glass doors. The split bedroom floor plan gives the master bathroom privacy with on-suite and walk-in closet. Ceiling fans in living spaces and master bedroom!



Open backyard, with a screened-in patio. This home is vacant, so feel free to drive by and check out the area!! If you like the home and want to view the inside, give me a call and let me know.



Our applications are at www.compasspmg.com



Screening requirements are as follows: 600 or higher credit score, Income/take-home pay 3 times or better the rental rate and good rental history with no eviction, or collections from the previous landlord.



This is a lease break special on price from move out to end of old tenants lease. New rental rate will be $1150 from move-in till December 1st pay the current market rent of $1195.00



(RLNE3490817)