Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
7522 Legrande St S
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

7522 Legrande St S

7522 Legrande St S · No Longer Available
Location

7522 Legrande St S, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Oak Hill

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/44f39f8040 ---- Welcome home to this beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home. Brick front with concrete block. Ceramic tile in high traffic areas. Wall to Wall carpet in bedrooms. Kitchen with refrigerator and oven. Fenced in rear yard. Fresh interior paint. Features A/C , fridge, stove, fresh paint and flooring, nice kitchen and baths and washer/dryer connections. Pet Friendly with breed approval and deposit. Apply online today! *Bonus Amenity* An additional $20.00 monthly will be due to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. This Amenity is in addition to the advertised rental amount and is required. BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing. Pets Allowed Washer/Dryer Connections

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7522 Legrande St S have any available units?
7522 Legrande St S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7522 Legrande St S have?
Some of 7522 Legrande St S's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7522 Legrande St S currently offering any rent specials?
7522 Legrande St S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7522 Legrande St S pet-friendly?
Yes, 7522 Legrande St S is pet friendly.
Does 7522 Legrande St S offer parking?
No, 7522 Legrande St S does not offer parking.
Does 7522 Legrande St S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7522 Legrande St S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7522 Legrande St S have a pool?
No, 7522 Legrande St S does not have a pool.
Does 7522 Legrande St S have accessible units?
No, 7522 Legrande St S does not have accessible units.
Does 7522 Legrande St S have units with dishwashers?
No, 7522 Legrande St S does not have units with dishwashers.

