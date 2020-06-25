All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 7499 SCARLET IBIS LN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
7499 SCARLET IBIS LN
Last updated June 2 2019 at 10:08 AM

7499 SCARLET IBIS LN

7499 Scarlet Ibis Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Deerwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7499 Scarlet Ibis Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Deerwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
**AVAILABLE NOW**Beautiful END UNIT - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome in the heart of Jacksonville's Southside area in Brightwater. This is a nice gated community just minutes from the St Johns Town Center! With almost 1,700 sq. ft. of living space this unit is a great size. Large living room/dining room with all tile floors. Nice size kitchen. All 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms are located upstairs. There is a half bathroom downstairs. Spacious screened in patio with LAKE VIEW. Washer/Dryer are included! One car attached garage!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7499 SCARLET IBIS LN have any available units?
7499 SCARLET IBIS LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 7499 SCARLET IBIS LN currently offering any rent specials?
7499 SCARLET IBIS LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7499 SCARLET IBIS LN pet-friendly?
No, 7499 SCARLET IBIS LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 7499 SCARLET IBIS LN offer parking?
Yes, 7499 SCARLET IBIS LN offers parking.
Does 7499 SCARLET IBIS LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7499 SCARLET IBIS LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7499 SCARLET IBIS LN have a pool?
No, 7499 SCARLET IBIS LN does not have a pool.
Does 7499 SCARLET IBIS LN have accessible units?
No, 7499 SCARLET IBIS LN does not have accessible units.
Does 7499 SCARLET IBIS LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 7499 SCARLET IBIS LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7499 SCARLET IBIS LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 7499 SCARLET IBIS LN does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mezza
11701 Palm Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Fusion
8283 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Midtown Oaks Apartments
1706 Art Museum Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Lux at Sorrel
11901 Abess Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Mirador and Stovall at River City
13100 Broxton Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Landings at Lake Gray
6500 Lake Gray Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32244
The Loree
8649 AC Skinner Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Tapestry Westland Village
6505 Collins Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32244

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia