7499 SCARLET IBIS LN

**AVAILABLE NOW**Beautiful END UNIT - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome in the heart of Jacksonville's Southside area in Brightwater. This is a nice gated community just minutes from the St Johns Town Center! With almost 1,700 sq. ft. of living space this unit is a great size. Large living room/dining room with all tile floors. Nice size kitchen. All 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms are located upstairs. There is a half bathroom downstairs. Spacious screened in patio with LAKE VIEW. Washer/Dryer are included! One car attached garage!