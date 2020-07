Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel gym pool

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

Lovely 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom, 1 car attached garage townhome located in the Brightwater community. This end unit allows for extra light throughout, and offers laminate hardwood floor in the living room, bedrooms, hall way! No carpet in this town house! The community amenities include a pool, cabana, a fitness center, and maintenance-free landscaping! No street parking due to HOA rules. Granite counter top in the kitchen. Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen