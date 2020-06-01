7481 SCARLET IBIS LN

Amenities

granite counters garage gym pool

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

This cozy three bedrooms, two bathrooms condo is perfectly situated deep in the gated Brightwater community. You'll love the dignified brick architectural design and attached 1 car garage. The kitchen is ready fully equipped to prepare any meal, featuring granite countertops and all kitchen appliances. Enjoy an ample Owner's Suite; complete with dual vanities, shower/tub combo and closet built-ins. Take in the fresh air on the ample screened lanai and it's lake-front views, perfect for hosting friends and family on those Florida summer nights. This home includes an in-home washing machine and dryer! Your rent also gives you access to the community exercise facility, pool, and parks! Don't waste your time thinking about it, Apply TODAY!No smoking / Sorry, no pets