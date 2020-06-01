All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:53 PM

7481 SCARLET IBIS LN

7481 Scarlet Ibis Lane · (904) 322-0182
Location

7481 Scarlet Ibis Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Deerwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1682 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
This cozy three bedrooms, two bathrooms condo is perfectly situated deep in the gated Brightwater community. You'll love the dignified brick architectural design and attached 1 car garage. The kitchen is ready fully equipped to prepare any meal, featuring granite countertops and all kitchen appliances. Enjoy an ample Owner's Suite; complete with dual vanities, shower/tub combo and closet built-ins. Take in the fresh air on the ample screened lanai and it's lake-front views, perfect for hosting friends and family on those Florida summer nights. This home includes an in-home washing machine and dryer! Your rent also gives you access to the community exercise facility, pool, and parks! Don't waste your time thinking about it, Apply TODAY!No smoking / Sorry, no pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7481 SCARLET IBIS LN have any available units?
7481 SCARLET IBIS LN has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7481 SCARLET IBIS LN have?
Some of 7481 SCARLET IBIS LN's amenities include granite counters, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7481 SCARLET IBIS LN currently offering any rent specials?
7481 SCARLET IBIS LN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7481 SCARLET IBIS LN pet-friendly?
No, 7481 SCARLET IBIS LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 7481 SCARLET IBIS LN offer parking?
Yes, 7481 SCARLET IBIS LN does offer parking.
Does 7481 SCARLET IBIS LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7481 SCARLET IBIS LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7481 SCARLET IBIS LN have a pool?
Yes, 7481 SCARLET IBIS LN has a pool.
Does 7481 SCARLET IBIS LN have accessible units?
No, 7481 SCARLET IBIS LN does not have accessible units.
Does 7481 SCARLET IBIS LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 7481 SCARLET IBIS LN does not have units with dishwashers.
