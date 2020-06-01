7481 SCARLET IBIS LN

Amenities
This cozy three bedrooms, two bathrooms condo is perfectly situated deep in the gated Brightwater community. You'll love the dignified brick architectural design and attached 1 car garage. The kitchen is ready fully equipped to prepare any meal, featuring granite countertops and all kitchen appliances. Enjoy an ample Owner's Suite; complete with dual vanities, shower/tub combo and closet built-ins. Take in the fresh air on the ample screened lanai and it's lake-front views, perfect for hosting friends and family on those Florida summer nights. This home includes an in-home washing machine and dryer! Your rent also gives you access to the community exercise facility, pool, and parks! Don't waste your time thinking about it, Apply TODAY!No smoking / Sorry, no pets